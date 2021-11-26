HIGH SCHOOLS
Boys Basketball
Anderson at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Frankton at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Wabash at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue vs. Florida State/BYU at St. Petersburg, Florida, TBD; Indiana State at Jacksonville State, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Daytona Beach, Florida, 4:30 p.m.; Ball State vs. Texas Tech at Katy, Texas, 5 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Stanford, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.; Ball State at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Oregon State at Daytona Beach, Florida, 7 p.m.; Miami (Fla.) vs. Indiana at Nassau, Bahamas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State vs. St. Joseph’s at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.; Butler at IUPUI, 3:30 p.m.
NFL -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.
