Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Monday

Basketball (Boys)

Frankton at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Clinton Central at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Basketball (Girls)

Phalen Academy at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Elwood at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.

Taylor at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware County Boys Basketball Tournament

Cowan at Daleville, 6 p.m.

Yorktown at Wes-Del, 6 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

New Castle at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Anderson at Guerin Catholic, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Southern Wells, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 6:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NBA — Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Loyola (Illinois) at Indiana State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Seton Hall at Butler, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

NBA — Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.; Butler at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Ohio, 6 p.m.; Georgetown at Butler, 6 p.m.

Thursday

NBA — Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana at Purdue, 4 p.m.; Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

