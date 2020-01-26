HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Maryland at Indiana, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Butler at Creighton, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia, 2 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Rutgers, 8 p.m.; Butler at Georgetown, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.
