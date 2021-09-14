HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Anderson Prep, Shenandoah at New Castle Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Monroe Central at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.
Oak Hill at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Greenwood Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Geo Academy at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Muncie Central at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Blackford, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Marion, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Alexandria at Mississinewa, 6 p.m.
Daleville at Blue River Valley, 6 p.m.
Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.
Wapahani at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Indiana Deaf, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Anderson at Wabash, 4 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Chicago Fire FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 12:05 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:05 p.m.
Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
