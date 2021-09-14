LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Anderson Prep, Shenandoah at New Castle Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Frankton at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Monroe Central at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.

Oak Hill at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Greenwood Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Geo Academy at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Muncie Central at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Marion, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Alexandria at Mississinewa, 6 p.m.

Daleville at Blue River Valley, 6 p.m.

Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.

Frankton at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.

Wapahani at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Indiana Deaf, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Soccer (Men)

Anderson at Wabash, 4 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

USL -- Chicago Fire FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 12:05 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:05 p.m.

Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

