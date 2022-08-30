LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Madison-Grant at Eastern, 5 p.m.

Alexandria, Elwood, Liberty Christian at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Alexandria, Lapel at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.

Randolph Southern, Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Kokomo, Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Seton Catholic at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Anderson at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Scecina at Lapel, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Alexandria at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.

Anderson at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Taylor, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Alexandria at Blackford, 7 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Central Christian, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Kokomo, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.

USL – Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

NCAA Football – North Alabama at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Ball State at Tennessee, 7 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.

Friday

MLB – Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

NCAA Football – Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.

