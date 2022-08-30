HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Madison-Grant at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Alexandria, Elwood, Liberty Christian at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Alexandria, Lapel at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.
Randolph Southern, Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood at Northfield, 5 p.m.
Kokomo, Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Seton Catholic at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Scecina at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Alexandria at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.
Anderson at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Taylor, 5 p.m.
Northeastern at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Alexandria at Blackford, 7 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Central Christian, 7 p.m.
Elwood at Kokomo, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.
USL – Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
NCAA Football – North Alabama at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Ball State at Tennessee, 7 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.
Friday
MLB – Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
NCAA Football – Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.