HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Shortridge at Liberty Christian, noon
Daleville at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Southwood, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Regional
Class 2A at Frankton
Rochester vs. Clinton Prairie, 10 a.m.
Frankton vs. Tipton, 12:30 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Class 2A at Southmont
Triton Central vs. University, 10 a.m.
Shenandoah vs. South Putnam, 1 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lapel at Connersville Invitational, 11 a.m.
Swimming & Diving
State finals at IUPUI, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Semistates
Alexandria, Anderson, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Pendleton Heights, Shenandoah at New Castle, 9:30 a.m.
Daleville at New Haven, 9:30 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Bluffton, 7 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Bluffton at Anderson, 2 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Ohio State, noon; Butler at Georgetown, 1:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 1 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Evansville, 4 p.m.; Miami (Florida) at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, 3 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Bowling Green at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Michigan State at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.
