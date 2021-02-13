LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Shortridge at Liberty Christian, noon

Daleville at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Southwood, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Regional

Class 2A at Frankton

Rochester vs. Clinton Prairie, 10 a.m.

Frankton vs. Tipton, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Class 2A at Southmont

Triton Central vs. University, 10 a.m.

Shenandoah vs. South Putnam, 1 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Gymnastics

Lapel at Connersville Invitational, 11 a.m.

Swimming & Diving

State finals at IUPUI, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Semistates

Alexandria, Anderson, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Pendleton Heights, Shenandoah at New Castle, 9:30 a.m.

Daleville at New Haven, 9:30 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Bluffton, 7 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Bluffton at Anderson, 2 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Ohio State, noon; Butler at Georgetown, 1:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 1 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Evansville, 4 p.m.; Miami (Florida) at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, 3 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Bowling Green at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Michigan State at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video