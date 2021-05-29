LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Sectional 9 at Pendleton Heights

Pendleton Heights vs. Anderson, 2 p.m.

Sectional 39 at Eastern

Tipton vs. Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Sectional 40 at Lapel

Lapel vs. Monroe Central, 5:30 p.m.

Alexandria vs. Wapahani, 8 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Madison-Grant Invitational, noon

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

MLB -- Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, Game 1, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, Game 2, 5:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 10:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.

USL -- Indy Eleven at Louisville City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 2:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m.

Monday

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

MLB -- Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 2:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 1, 3:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 2, 6:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m.

