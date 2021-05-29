HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Sectional 9 at Pendleton Heights
Pendleton Heights vs. Anderson, 2 p.m.
Sectional 39 at Eastern
Tipton vs. Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Sectional 40 at Lapel
Lapel vs. Monroe Central, 5:30 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Wapahani, 8 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Madison-Grant Invitational, noon
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
MLB -- Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, Game 1, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, Game 2, 5:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at Louisville City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 2:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m.
Monday
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
MLB -- Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 2:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 1, 3:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, Game 2, 6:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.