HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Western, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Daleville at Pendleton Heights, 4 p.m.

Softball

Alexandria at Sheridan, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Horizon Christian, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Shenandoah at Knightstown, 5 p.m.

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

Delaware County Championship, 4 p.m.

CIC Championship at Oak Hill, 5:30 p.m.

NCC Championship at Indiana Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Lacrosse (Men)

Anderson at Colorado College, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

Billy Hayes Invitational at Bloomington, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB – Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 10:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.

Saturday

MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 7:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 11:35 a.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 4:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 3 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.

