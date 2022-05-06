HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Alexandria at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Western, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Daleville at Pendleton Heights, 4 p.m.
Softball
Alexandria at Sheridan, 5 p.m.
Daleville at Horizon Christian, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Shenandoah at Knightstown, 5 p.m.
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Track & Field
Delaware County Championship, 4 p.m.
CIC Championship at Oak Hill, 5:30 p.m.
NCC Championship at Indiana Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Lacrosse (Men)
Anderson at Colorado College, 6 p.m.
Track & Field
Billy Hayes Invitational at Bloomington, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB – Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 10:15 p.m.
Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 7:15 p.m.
Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 11:35 a.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 4:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 3 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.