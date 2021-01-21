HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Anderson Prep at Howe, 6:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Frankton at Eastern, 6 p.m.
Noblesville at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m.; DePaul at Butler, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.; Michigan at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Eastern Michigan, noon; Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 4 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Indiana, noon; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Northwestern, noon; Notre Dame at North Carolina, noon; Purdue at Michigan, 1 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 2 p.m.
