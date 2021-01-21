LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Anderson Prep at Howe, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Frankton at Eastern, 6 p.m.

Noblesville at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m.; DePaul at Butler, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.; Michigan at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Eastern Michigan, noon; Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 4 p.m.

Sunday

NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Indiana, noon; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Northwestern, noon; Notre Dame at North Carolina, noon; Purdue at Michigan, 1 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 2 p.m.

