HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Blackford at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Alexandria at Eastern, 7 p.m.
Anderson at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Frankton at Lapel, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Yale at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Boston at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Hofstra at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Ball State at Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Nebraska at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Indiana at Butler, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Lafayette, 6 p.m.; IUPUI at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Maryland at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.