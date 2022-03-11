LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Anderson vs. Westfield State (DH) at Davenport, Florida, 2:30 p.m.

Softball

Anderson vs. Berea at Leesburg, Florida, 3:15 p.m.

D’Youville vs. Anderson at Leesburg, Florida, 5:15 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.; Purdue vs. Penn State at Indianapolis, 8:55 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State vs. Toledo at Cleveland, Ohio, 10 a.m.; Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois at Moline, Illinois, 1 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten semifinal at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.; Big Ten semifinal at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – MAC championship at Cleveland, Ohio, 11 a.m.

Sunday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

