HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Monroe Central at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
University at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Eastbrook at Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Eastbrook at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Muncie Central at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA Preseason -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Ball State vs. Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Clemson vs. Notre Dame at Charlotte, North Carolina, 4 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Butler at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 11:30 a.m.; Ball State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Purdue vs. Notre Dame at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Akron, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Penn State, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Clemson, 3 p.m.; Nebraska at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
