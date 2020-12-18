LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Monroe Central at Lapel, 6 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Blue River Valley at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

University at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Eastbrook at Alexandria, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Eastbrook at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Muncie Central at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NBA Preseason -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Ball State vs. Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Clemson vs. Notre Dame at Charlotte, North Carolina, 4 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Butler at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 11:30 a.m.; Ball State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Purdue vs. Notre Dame at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Akron, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Penn State, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Clemson, 3 p.m.; Nebraska at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled



