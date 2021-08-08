LOGO19 Coming Up

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 2:08 p.m.

USL -- Indy Eleven at Atlanta United 2, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

