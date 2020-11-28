HIGH SCHOOLS
Boys Basketball
Liberty Christian at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Wabash at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Elwood, 8 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kokomo at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.
Daleville at Alexandria, 2 p.m.
Wes-Del at Elwood, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Ball State at Toledo, noon; Maryland at Indiana, noon; Rutgers at Purdue, 4 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Sunday
NFL Football -- Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Detroit, 2 p.m.; Duquesne at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; North Alabama at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Providence at Asheville, North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- IUPUI at Ball State, TBD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Oakland at Purdue, 3 p.m.; Indiana vs. TBD at Asheville, North Carolina, TBD
