LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Boys Basketball

Liberty Christian at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Wabash at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Elwood, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kokomo at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.

Daleville at Alexandria, 2 p.m.

Wes-Del at Elwood, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Ball State at Toledo, noon; Maryland at Indiana, noon; Rutgers at Purdue, 4 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Sunday

NFL Football -- Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Detroit, 2 p.m.; Duquesne at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; North Alabama at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Providence at Asheville, North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- IUPUI at Ball State, TBD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Oakland at Purdue, 3 p.m.; Indiana vs. TBD at Asheville, North Carolina, TBD

Tags

Trending Video