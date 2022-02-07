LOGO19 Coming Up

Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Lapel at Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming (Girls)

Sectional

Anderson, Elwood, Liberty Christian, Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Southeastern, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

No events scheduled

Tuesday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Central Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Evansville at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Butler at Creighton, 9 p.m.; Illinois at Purdue, 9 p.m.; Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Ohio at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Evansville, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Miami (Florida) at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

