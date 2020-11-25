HIGH SCHOOLS
Girls Basketball
Daleville at Tri, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 6:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Northern Kentucky, 6 p.m.; Liberty at Purdue, 6 p.m.; Western Michigan at Butler, 6 p.m.; Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Eastern Kentucky at Indiana, 1:30 p.m.; Ball State at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
No events scheduled
Friday
NCAA Football -- Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Ohio, noon
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Ball State at Toledo, noon; Maryland at Indiana, noon; Rutgers at Purdue, 4 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
