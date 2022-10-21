HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Class 4A Sectional 22
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional 36
Eastbrook at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Elwood at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Sectional 38
Cardinal Ritter at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Winchester at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Sectional 44
North Miami at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
NBA – Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Indiana at Rutgers, noon; Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Marist at Butler, 1 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 2 p.m.; UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.