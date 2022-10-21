LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Class 4A Sectional 22

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Sectional 36

Eastbrook at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Sectional 38

Cardinal Ritter at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Winchester at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Sectional 44

North Miami at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL – Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.

NBA – Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football – Indiana at Rutgers, noon; Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Marist at Butler, 1 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 2 p.m.; UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday

NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Monday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.

