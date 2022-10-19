HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Anderson at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Manchester at Anderson, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Rose-Hulman at Anderson, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA – Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Thursday
No events scheduled
Friday
NBA – San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NBA – Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Indiana at Rutgers, noon; Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Marist at Butler, 1 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 2 p.m.; UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.