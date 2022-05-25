HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Sectionals
Class 4A at Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon vs. Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A at Frankton
Elwood vs. Monroe Central, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel vs. Wapahani, 8 p.m.
Class 1A at Memorial Field
Daleville vs. Southern Wells, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Daleville, Frankton at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 4:30 p.m.
New Castle, Pendleton Heights at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Marion at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Softball
Sectionals
Class 2A at Oak Hill
Madison-Grant vs. Blackford, 5 p.m.
Class 2A at Lapel
Alexandria vs. Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Frankton vs. Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A at Pendleton Heights
Mount Vernon vs. Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Regionals
at Marion
Alexandria vs. Delta, 5 p.m.
Jamison Geoffreys (Anderson) vs. Madison Fuqua (Mississinewa), TBD
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints (DH), 6:07 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.
Friday
MLB – San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.
WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.
USL – New Mexico United at Indy Eleven, 4 p.m.