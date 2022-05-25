LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Sectionals

Class 4A at Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon vs. Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A at Frankton

Elwood vs. Monroe Central, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel vs. Wapahani, 8 p.m.

Class 1A at Memorial Field

Daleville vs. Southern Wells, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Daleville, Frankton at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 4:30 p.m.

New Castle, Pendleton Heights at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Marion at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Softball

Sectionals

Class 2A at Oak Hill

Madison-Grant vs. Blackford, 5 p.m.

Class 2A at Lapel

Alexandria vs. Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Frankton vs. Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A at Pendleton Heights

Mount Vernon vs. Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Regionals

at Marion

Alexandria vs. Delta, 5 p.m.

Jamison Geoffreys (Anderson) vs. Madison Fuqua (Mississinewa), TBD

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints (DH), 6:07 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.

Friday

MLB – San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.

WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Saturday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.

USL – New Mexico United at Indy Eleven, 4 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video