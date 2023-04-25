LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Winchester, 5 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Daleville at Muncie Central, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Tri, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Softball

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Tipton at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys/Girls)

Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Elwood, Frankton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

Track & Field (Girls)

Anderson, Lapel at Pendleton Heights Invitational, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

ECHL Playoffs – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, Game 3, 7:05 p.m.

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

MLB – Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

USL – Indy Eleven at Columbus Crew SC

Thursday

ECHL Playoffs – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, Game 4, 7:05 p.m.

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 a.m.

MLB – San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Friday

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

