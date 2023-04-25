HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Blackford, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Winchester, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Daleville at Muncie Central, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Tri, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Softball
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Blackford, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Tipton at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys/Girls)
Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Elwood, Frankton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
Track & Field (Girls)
Anderson, Lapel at Pendleton Heights Invitational, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
ECHL Playoffs – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, Game 3, 7:05 p.m.
International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday
International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
MLB – Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at Columbus Crew SC
Thursday
ECHL Playoffs – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, Game 4, 7:05 p.m.
International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 a.m.
MLB – San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Friday
International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.