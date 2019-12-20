HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Daleville at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at University, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Eastbrook, 8 p.m.
Anderson at Muncie Central, 8 p.m.
Elwood at Blackford, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Alexandria at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.
Anderson at Muncie Central, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Blackford, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA -- Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Indianapolis, noon; Butler vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Bowling Green at Purdue, noon; Guelph at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State vs. Washington at Honolulu, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- UCLA at Indiana, noon; Purdue-Fort Wayne at Butler, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
