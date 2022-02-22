HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Daleville at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Clinton Central, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Knightstown, 7:30 p.m.
Guerin Catholic at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Irvington Prep at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Western Michigan, 7 p.m.
Thursday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 10:30 a.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Reading Royals at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Maryland, 8 p.m.
