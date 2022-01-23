HIGH SCHOOLS
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Providence, noon; Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.; Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Marquette at Butler, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue at Michigan, 6 p.m.; Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Missouri State at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Penn State at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
