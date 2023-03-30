HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Liberty Christian at Cowan, 5 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Softball
Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 7:08 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m.
NBA – Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East – Omaha Storm Chasers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 2:10 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Omaha Storm Chasers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
USL – Las Vegas Lights FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 5 p.m.
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 2:10 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East – Omaha Storm Chasers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.