HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Sectionals
Class 2A at Tipton
Madison-Grant vs. Blackford, 6 p.m.
Class 2A at Alexandria
Alexandria vs. Lapel, 7 p.m.
Class 2A at Hagerstown
Shenandoah vs. Northeastern, 6 p.m.
Class 1A at Wes-Del
Liberty Christian vs. Tri-Central, 6 p.m.
Daleville vs. Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Akron at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Florida State, 7 p.m.; Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State vs. Illinois State at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue vs. Michigan State at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.; Indiana vs. Rutgers/Penn State winner at Indianapolis, 1:55 p.m.; Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State/Illinois State winner at St. Louis, noon; Ball State at Western Michigan, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ohio State vs. Purdue/Michigan State winner at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.; Maryland vs. Indiana/Rutgers/Penn State winner, 1:55 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech/Wake Forest/Virginia winner at Greensboro, North Carolina, 8 p.m.
