LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Sectionals

Class 2A at Tipton

Madison-Grant vs. Blackford, 6 p.m.

Class 2A at Alexandria

Alexandria vs. Lapel, 7 p.m.

Class 2A at Hagerstown

Shenandoah vs. Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Class 1A at Wes-Del

Liberty Christian vs. Tri-Central, 6 p.m.

Daleville vs. Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Akron at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Florida State, 7 p.m.; Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State vs. Illinois State at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue vs. Michigan State at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.; Indiana vs. Rutgers/Penn State winner at Indianapolis, 1:55 p.m.; Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State/Illinois State winner at St. Louis, noon; Ball State at Western Michigan, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ohio State vs. Purdue/Michigan State winner at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.; Maryland vs. Indiana/Rutgers/Penn State winner, 1:55 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech/Wake Forest/Virginia winner at Greensboro, North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video