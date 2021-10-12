HIGH SCHOOLS
Volleyball
Sectional 9 at Yorktown
Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 40 at Alexandria
Monroe Central at Lapel, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 2:07 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, TBD, if necessary
NBA Preseason -- Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Thursday
No events scheduled
Friday
NBA Preseason -- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.