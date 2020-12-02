HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 1:30 p.m.
Daleville at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Elwood at Southwood, 6:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Stanford at Asheville, North Carolina, 1:30 p.m.; Ball State at Michigan, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Miami (Ohio) at Purdue, 6 p.m.; Samford at Indiana, TBD
Friday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Murray State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Nebraska at Purdue, noon; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.; Ball State at Central Michigan, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue Fort Wayne at Notre Dame, 11 a.m.; UIC at Ball State, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Western Kentucky, 3 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 4 p.m.
