HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 1:30 p.m.

Daleville at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Elwood at Southwood, 6:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Stanford at Asheville, North Carolina, 1:30 p.m.; Ball State at Michigan, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Miami (Ohio) at Purdue, 6 p.m.; Samford at Indiana, TBD

Friday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Murray State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Nebraska at Purdue, noon; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.; Ball State at Central Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue Fort Wayne at Notre Dame, 11 a.m.; UIC at Ball State, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Western Kentucky, 3 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 4 p.m.

