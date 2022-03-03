HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State vs. Illinois State at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue vs. Michigan State at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.; Indiana vs. Rutgers at Indianapolis, 1:55 p.m.; Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State/Illinois State winner at St. Louis, noon; Ball State at Western Michigan, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ohio State vs. Purdue/Michigan State winner at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.; Maryland vs. Indiana/Rutgers winner, 1:55 p.m.; Butler vs. Seton Hall at Uncasville, Connecticut, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech/Wake Forest/Virginia winner at Greensboro, North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Villanova at Butler, noon; Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.; MVC Tournament semifinal at St. Louis, 2:30 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Drake at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.; ACC Tournament semifinal at Greensboro, North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.; Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.; Creighton vs. Butler/Seton Hall winner at Uncasville, Connecticut, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – MVC Tournament championship at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – ACC Tournament championship at Greensboro, North Carolina, noon; Big Ten Tournament championship at Indianapolis, 4 p.m.; Big East Tournament semifinal at Uncasville, Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.