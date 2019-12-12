HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Indiana Deaf at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Anderson at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Frankton at Noblesville, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Nebraska at Indiana, 8 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern at Butler, noon; UCLA at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.
ECHL -- Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- High Point at Butler, 2 p.m.; Purdue at South Carolina, 2 p.m.; Youngstown State at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.