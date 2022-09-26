HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer (Boys)
Oak Hill at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Tri-Central at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Alexandria at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Elwood at Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Monroe Central at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Union at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers (DH), 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Columbus Clippers, 6:15 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at Atlanta United FC 2, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.