HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Football – Ball State vs. Georgia State at Montgomery, Alabama, 2:30 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 5 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
ECHL -- Norfolk Admirals at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
