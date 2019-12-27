HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Daleville at Union City, 9:30 a.m.
Liberty Christian vs. Cowan at Union City, 12:30 p.m.
Eastbrook at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Alexandria at Eastern, 9 a.m.
Daleville, Lapel, Shenandoah at Connersville Spartan Classic, 9 a.m.
Elwood, Pendleton Heights at North Montgomery Invitational, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat, 8 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Central Michigan at Purdue, noon; Louisiana-Monroe at Butler, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Ohio State, noon; Michigan State at Indiana, 6 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Iowa State vs. Notre Dame at Orlando, Fla., noon
ECHL -- Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, noon; Arkansas at Indiana, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Seton Hall at Butler, 2 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
ECHL -- Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 3:05 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Urbana at Ball State, 7 p.m.
