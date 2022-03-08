HIGH SCHOOLS
Track & Field
Hoosier State Relays at Roncalli, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Ivy Tech at Anderson, 3 p.m.
Lacrosse (Women)
Madonna at Anderson, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NBA – Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler vs. Xavier at New York, 4:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State vs. Northern Illinois at Cleveland, Ohio, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Michigan at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.; Providence vs. Butler/Xavier winner at New York, noon; Ball State vs. Ohio at Cleveland, Ohio, 6:30 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech/Clemson/N.C. State winner at Brooklyn, New York, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Evansville at Indiana State at Moline, Illinois, 5 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois vs. Indiana/Michigan winner at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m.; Big East semifinal at New York, 6:30 p.m.; MAC semifinal at Cleveland, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.; Purdue vs. Ohio State/Penn State/Minnesota winner at Indianapolis, 8:55 p.m.; ACC semifinal at Brooklyn, New York, 9:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – MAC semifinal at Cleveland, Ohio, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.