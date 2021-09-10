HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Anderson at Marion, 7 p.m.
Lutheran at Lapel, 7 p.m.
North Decatur at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Wapahani at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Greenville at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson vs. Wilmington at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Manchester vs. Anderson at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 7 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana State Sycamores at Northwestern Wildcats, noon; Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 2:30 p.m.; Purdue Boilermakers at Connecticut Huskies, 3 p.m.; Ball State Cardinals at Penn State Nittany Lions, 3:30 p.m.; DePauw Tigers at Butler Bulldogs, 6 p.m.; Idaho Vandals at Indiana Hoosiers, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.
USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
NFL -- Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.
