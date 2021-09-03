HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Elwood at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Blackford, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Carroll, 7 p.m.
Muncie Central at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Lapel, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
MEC championship at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Football
Anderson at Hope, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana Hoosiers at Iowa Hawkeyes, 3:30 p.m.; Oregon State Beavers at Purdue Boilermakers, 7 p.m.; Butler Bulldogs at Illinois State Redbirds, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Atlanta United 2 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
WNBA -- Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Florida State Seminoles, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m.
WNBA -- Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
