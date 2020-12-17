HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Liberty Christian at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Marion at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Tennessee at Indiana, 4 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Friday
NBA Preseason -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Ball State vs. Buffalo at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Clemson vs. Notre Dame at Charlotte, North Carolina, 4 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana vs. Butler at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 11:30 a.m.; Ball State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Purdue vs. Notre Dame at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Akron, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Penn State, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Clemson, 3 p.m.; Nebraska at Indiana, 4 p.m.
