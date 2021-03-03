HIGH SCHOOLS
Boys Basketball
Sectionals
Class 2A at Elwood
Monroe Central vs. Frankton, 6 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Elwood, 8 p.m.
Class 2A at Shenandoah
Cambridge City Lincoln vs. Shenandoah, 8 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Men’s Basketball
Anderson at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Anderson at Bluffton, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB Spring Training -- New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Florida, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at Glendale, Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Iowa at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.; Central Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB Spring Training -- Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros at West Palm Beach, Florida, 6:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at Glendale, Arizona, 8:05 p.m.; Kansas City Royals vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
NBA -- Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Clemson vs. Notre Dame at Greensboro, North Carolina, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
MLB Spring Training -- Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals at West Palm Beach, Florida, 6:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- MVC Tournament quarterfinals: Evansville vs. Indiana State at St. Louis, 3 p.m.; Ball State at Toledo, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Big East Tournament first round: Providence vs. Butler at Uncasville, Connecticut, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Saturday
MLB Spring Training -- Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Florida State at Notre Dame, noon; MVC Tournament semifinals at St. Louis, noon; Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Butler at Creighton, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Bradley, 5 p.m.; Big East Tournament quarterfinals: Marquette vs. Providence/Butler winner at Uncasville, Connecticut, 6 p.m.
