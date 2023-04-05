LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Centerville at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.

Taylor at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Eastern Hancock, 5:30 p.m.

Elwood at Muncie Central, 5:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Softball

Shenandoah at New Castle, 5 p.m.

Wes-Del at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Muncie Central at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Guerin Catholic, 5 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys/Girls)

Daleville, Elwood at Cowan, 5 p.m.

Anderson, Richmond at Muncie Central, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Wittenberg at Anderson, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

NBA – New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.

USL – Michigan Stars FC at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 3:05 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.

Friday

MLB – Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:12 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

NBA – Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1:05 p.m.

USL – Oakland Roots SC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

