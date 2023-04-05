HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Centerville at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Daleville at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.
Taylor at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Eastern Hancock, 5:30 p.m.
Elwood at Muncie Central, 5:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Softball
Shenandoah at New Castle, 5 p.m.
Wes-Del at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Muncie Central at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Guerin Catholic, 5 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys/Girls)
Daleville, Elwood at Cowan, 5 p.m.
Anderson, Richmond at Muncie Central, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Wittenberg at Anderson, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
NBA – New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.
USL – Michigan Stars FC at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – San Francisco Giants at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 3:05 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.
Friday
MLB – Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:12 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
NBA – Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1:05 p.m.
USL – Oakland Roots SC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.