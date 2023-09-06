HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Elwood at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria, Eastbrook at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Lapel at Indianapolis Herron, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Lapel at Delta, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Marion at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Daleville at Union City, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.
Monroe Central at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Tri at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Women)
St. Mary-Woods at Anderson, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday
International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball – Illinois at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Volleyball – Indiana State at Morehead State, 11 a.m.; Butler vs. Northern Kentucky at Morehead, Kentucky, 1 p.m.; Indiana vs. Valparaiso at Clarksville, Tennessee, 1 p.m.; Butler vs. Indiana State at Morehead, Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.; Ball State at Wright State, 5 p.m.; Indiana vs. Lindenwood at Clarksville, Tennessee, 5 p.m.; SMU at Purdue, 7 p.m.
MLB – Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.
NCAA Football – Indiana State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.
International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Volleyball – Ball State vs. Illinois-Chicago at Dayton, Ohio, 11 a.m.; Indiana State vs. Northern Kentucky at Morehead, Kentucky, 11 a.m.; Butler at Morehead State, 2 p.m.; Oklahoma at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Austin Peay, 3:30 p.m.; Ball State at Dayton, 7 p.m.; Kentucky/Houston at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Ball State at Georgia, noon; Purdue at Virginia Tech, noon; Notre Dame at North Carolina State, noon; Taylor at Butler, 1 p.m.
MLB – Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.
International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.