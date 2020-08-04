HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Daleville at Union County Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lapel at Hamilton Southeastern Invitational, 9 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 6:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
NBA -- Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals, 8:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks at Bradenton, Florida, 10 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals, 7:07 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 4 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx at Bradenton, Florida, 6 p.m.
