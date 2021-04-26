HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Daleville at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.
Eastbrook at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Frankton at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Alexandria at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Sheridan, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Knightstown, 4:30 p.m.
Daleville at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 5 p.m.
Softball
Madison-Grant at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Daleville at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.
Eastbrook at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Frankton at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at University, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Anderson Prep at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Track & Field
Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian, Wapahani at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Blue River Valley, Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Elwood, Frankton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.
Track & Field (Girls)
Anderson, Lapel at Pendleton Heights Invitational, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Rose-Hulman at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.
Softball
Anderson at Franklin (DH), 3:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NBA -- Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NBA -- Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
