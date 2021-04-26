LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Daleville at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.

Eastbrook at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

Frankton at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Alexandria at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Sheridan, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Knightstown, 4:30 p.m.

Daleville at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 5 p.m.

Softball

Madison-Grant at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Daleville at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.

Eastbrook at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

Frankton at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at University, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Anderson Prep at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian, Wapahani at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Blue River Valley, Wes-Del at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Elwood, Frankton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Girls)

Anderson, Lapel at Pendleton Heights Invitational, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Rose-Hulman at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.

Softball

Anderson at Franklin (DH), 3:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NBA -- Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NBA -- Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

