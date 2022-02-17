HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Frankton at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming (Boys)
Sectional prelims at Fishers, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.; Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Orlando Solar Bears, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at St. John’s, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Loyola (Illinois) at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Orlando Solar Bears, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Toledo, 2 p.m.; Iowa at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.; Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue at Rutgers, 1 p.m.; Valparaiso at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.
