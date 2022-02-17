Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain for the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Morning high of 50F with temps falling to near freezing. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with a wintry mix this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.