HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Lapel at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Fishers, 7:30 p.m.
Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 8 p.m.
Blackford at Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Frankton at Eastbrook, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Blackford at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Frankton at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Nebraska at Indiana, 8 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southern at Butler, noon; UCLA at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.
ECHL -- Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- High Point at Butler, 2 p.m.; Purdue at South Carolina, 2 p.m.; Youngstown State at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Monday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m.
