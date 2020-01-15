HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Daleville vs. Yorktown at Delta, 8 p.m. (Delaware County tourney)
Basketball (Girls)
Anderson at Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Elwood at Hamilton Heights, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Rose-Hulman, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Rose-Hulman at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Seton Hall at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Rutgers, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Duke, 8 p.m.
ECHL -- Florida Everblades at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
ECHL -- Rapid City Rush at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at DePaul, 1 p.m.; Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Purdue at Maryland, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Ohio, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
