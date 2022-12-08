HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Alexandria at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Eastbrook at Frankton, 8 p.m.

Wapahani at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Mt. Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Tri at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Alexandria at Blackford, 6 p.m.

Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 6 p.m.

Eastbrook at Frankton, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL – Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.

NBA – Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Evansville at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, 2:15 p.m.; Butler at California, 5 p.m.; Arizona vs. Indiana at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Merrimack at Notre Dame, noon

Sunday

NCAA Men's Basketball -- Marquette at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Indiana State at Southern Indiana, 4 p.m.;

NCAA Women's Basketball -- Illinois State at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.; Illinois at Butler, 2 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No games scheduled

