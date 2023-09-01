HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Alexandria at Blackford, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Anderson, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Lapel, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
UC Clermont at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson vs. Blackburn at Jacksonville, Illinois, 5 p.m.
Anderson vs. Concordia Chicago at Jacksonville, Illinois, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NCAA Volleyball – Butler vs. North Dakota State at Dayton, Ohio, 11 a.m.; Indiana State vs. Louisiana-Monroe at St. Charles, Missouri, noon; Purdue vs. Marquette at Lawrence, Kansas, 4 p.m.; Butler vs. Ohio at Dayton, Ohio, 5 p.m.; Indiana State vs. Austin Peay at St. Charles, Missouri, 6 p.m.; Ball State at Creighton, 7 p.m.; Indiana vs. UCLA at Long Beach, California, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Villanova, 7 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
WNBA – Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football – Ball State at Kentucky, noon; Fresno State at Purdue, noon; Butler at Montana, 2 p.m.; Ohio State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Tennessee State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball – Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Santa Clara at Villanova, Pennsylvania, 2 p.m.; Ball State vs. Northern Iowa at Omaha, Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Lindenwood, 4 p.m.; Indiana vs. Washington at Long Beach, California, 7 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 6:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
USL Championship – The Miami FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 12:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball – Ball State vs. LSU at Omaha, Nebraska, 1 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 1:05 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, 4 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.