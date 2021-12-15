HIGH SCHOOLS
Wrestling
Daleville at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Tri-Central, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.
Thursday
NBA – Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler vs. Purdue at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, noon; Alabama at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 2:30 p.m.; Ball State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
NFL – New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m.
