HIGH SCHOOLS
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
Cross Country
Anderson city meet at Davis Park, 5:15 p.m.
Delaware County championships, 6 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Alexandria at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian, Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Daleville, Frankton at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Rushville, Shenandoah at Cambridge City Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Liberty Christian at Anderson Prep, 5:45 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Marion, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Marion at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Hamilton Heights at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Blackford, 5 p.m.
Tipton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Alexandria at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph Southern at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs, 4:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 1, 3:15 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 6:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces at Bradenton, Florida, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 1, 2:15 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 5:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
WNBA -- New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.