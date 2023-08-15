HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton at Lapel Aaron Stephenson Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep, Daleville at Union Ethan Cheeseman Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Northwestern Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Delta at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel, Lawrence Central, Ritter at Knightstown, 4:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Elwood at Wapahani, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Knightstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Jay County, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Alexandria at Muncie Central, 7 p.m.
Anderson at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Jay County at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Union County at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Wes-Del at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.
MLB – Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.
MLB – Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.
MLB – New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.
MLB – Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.
WNBA – Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.