HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton at Lapel Aaron Stephenson Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep, Daleville at Union Ethan Cheeseman Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Northwestern Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Delta at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel, Lawrence Central, Ritter at Knightstown, 4:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Lapel, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Elwood at Wapahani, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Knightstown at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Jay County, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Eastern, 5 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Alexandria at Muncie Central, 7 p.m.

Anderson at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Jay County at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Union County at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Wes-Del at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.

MLB – Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.

MLB – Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.

MLB – New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.

MLB – Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

WNBA – Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

