HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
MLB Spring Training — St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers at Phoenix, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Indiana at Illinois, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana at Michigan, noon; Butler at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Florida State, 2 p.m.
ECHL — Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Indy Fuel, 3:05 p.m.
Monday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs, 8:05 p.m.
MLB Spring Training — Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Oakland Athletics at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB Spring Training — Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.; Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Central Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.
MLB Spring Training — St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers at Phoenix, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.
